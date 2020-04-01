A new small business program looks to help small businesses stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic. On Tuesday, Mayor Greg Fischer announced the creation of the Small Business Continuity Loan …
Louisville mayor unveils loan program to help small businesses impacted by COVID-19
