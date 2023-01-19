Louisville officials have introduced a small business loan program meant to bring back the vibrancy of downtown. The Louisville Downtown Partnership (LDP) introduced the loan program to financially …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Louisville small business loan program to create ‘vibrancy on the street’ - January 19, 2023
- Your Guide to Determining How Much Debt You Should Put Yourself In to Grow Your Business - January 19, 2023
- SA’s electricity crisis | Power cut relief for small businesses - January 19, 2023