President of Janta Nagar Small Scale Manufacturers Association, Jaswinder Thukral, said, “The rate of interest on business loans are very high in both private as well as nationalised banks. …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- ‘Lower loan interest for micro industry’ - July 26, 2019
- What businesses need to know about getting a line of credit - July 26, 2019
- AIB to refund €61m to personal and business borrowers - July 26, 2019