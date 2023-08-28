In addition to the small business loans, Johnson also fraudulently received $436,524.80 in first and second draw loans for 11 independent contractors. Several were related to him or Hastey. The U.S.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Lubbock man to spend 15 years in prison for PPP loan fraud totaling $4M - August 28, 2023
- DFPI finalizes small business UDAAP and data reporting rule - August 28, 2023
- Best Fast Business Loans for Quick Cash - August 28, 2023