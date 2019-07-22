By the end of 2017, the once negligible industry’s outstanding loans had swelled to over 1.22 trillion … important these players have been in providing credit to small- and medium-sized businesses …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Lufax is reportedly ditching the P2P lending business amid China’s regulatory crackdown - July 22, 2019
- Consent order forces lenders to cease payday loans - July 22, 2019
- SBA: $10.8M in Disaster Loans Made in Arkansas, so Far - July 22, 2019