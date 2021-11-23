The City of Lynn and EDIC/Lynn are offering the Lynn Small Business Loan Fund, a new funding opportunity that will provide loans to the city’s existing and start-up businesses that …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Lynn announces new small-business loan fund - November 22, 2021
- S.Korea to use $4.5 bln in excess tax revenue to aid small businesses - November 22, 2021
- Options and Lender Expectations for Securing a Self-Storage Construction Loan - November 22, 2021