Records show that Bridgton-based Common Ground Organic Farm LLC received the loan through the Paycheck Protection Program, even though no such company is registered in Maine.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Maine organic farm no one has heard of got a $1.2 million federal relief loan - December 9, 2020
- These Student Loans Are Not Covered By DeVos’s Extension Of Relief - December 9, 2020
- Companies part of group founded by CA governor collectively get nearly $3 million in PPP loans, data shows - December 9, 2020