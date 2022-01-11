Inflation is rising at a record pace, forcing many small businesses to raise their prices. Here’s what consumers can do to if they are struggling.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Majority of small businesses raising prices due to inflation, study shows - January 11, 2022
- Disallowance for Advancement of interest-free loan for non-business purpose out of mixed funds - January 11, 2022
- ADB, TPB Sign $25 Million Loan to Finance Women-led SMEs in Viet Nam - January 11, 2022