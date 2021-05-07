In exchange, federal prosecutors will dismiss counts of bank fraud, making false statements to influence the Small Business Administration … to secure more than $500,000 in forgivable business loans …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Man accused of lying to secure COVID stimulus loans will plead guilty
In exchange, federal prosecutors will dismiss counts of bank fraud, making false statements to influence the Small Business Administration … to secure more than $500,000 in forgivable business loans …