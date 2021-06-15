A UCLA-educated Chinese national pled guilty in New York federal court on Tuesday to lying about his citizenship and creating phony “patriotic American” businesses in a bid to fraudulently obtain $20 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- Harris and Yellen announce small business aid program - June 15, 2021
- Philadelphia business owner accused of using $1M PPP loan to buy Florida home, luxury car - June 15, 2021
- Man Admits Using Fake Cos. To Score $20M In Virus Loans - June 15, 2021