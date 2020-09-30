Man illegally sought coronavirus loans for companies named after ‘Game of Thrones,’ DOJ says

Tristan Pan, 38, allegedly fraudulently sought PPP loans for companies including White Walker LLC and The Night’s Watch LLC, according to the Department of Justice.
