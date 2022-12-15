Kurtis James VanderMolen, 50, of Grand Rapids, has pleaded guilty to bank fraud and money laundering in a scheme to defraud the government, U.S. attorneys say …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Man in COVID-19 loan scheme used funds to buy convertible, pay for Florida wedding, feds say - December 15, 2022
- The U.S. Small Business Administration awarded Indiana businesses 1,335 loans in 2022 - December 15, 2022
- Small lenders face onslaught of agency loans returned to sender - December 15, 2022