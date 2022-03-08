A Laurens County man has been sentenced after admitting he lied to obtain a COVID-19 disaster relief loan, then used a large portion of the money to buy a collectible trading card. 31-year-old Vinath …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Man sentenced after using Covid loan to buy a Pokémon trading card - March 8, 2022
- VCEDA tops record for economic development loans, grants in 2021 report - March 8, 2022
- Tips: Starting a small business as a minority entrepreneur - March 8, 2022