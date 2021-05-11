A California man was indicted after officials said he lied to get about $5 million in COVID loans — then spent the money on sports cars. Mustafa Qadiri, 38, of Irvine, was arrested last week and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- Irvine, CA man used PPP loans to buy sports cars, feds say | Charlotte Observer - May 11, 2021
- Man used $5 million in COVID loans to buy Ferrari, Lamborghini and Bentley, feds say - May 11, 2021
- ‘We were scared’: Asian-owned small businesses devastated by double whammy of Covid and hate crime - May 11, 2021