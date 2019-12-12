In 30 years, businesses based in the city received 1,165 Small Business Administration 7a loans. Of those, only 18.5% of recipients applied from addresses north of Delmar Boulevard.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Fed’s Low Interest Rates Make High Times for Business Borrowers - December 12, 2019
- MAP: SBA 7a loan recipients in St. Louis - December 12, 2019
- The 9 best small business credit cards for maximizing your spending - December 12, 2019