“It’s heartbreaking – fraudsters took money from other small businesses.” “The lender has to submit that information to the SBA, and the SBA purchases the loan,” Hurn explained. “The business won’t be …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Marking the 2-Year Anniversary of the PPP Loan for Small Businesses - April 6, 2022
- What Biden’s extended pause on college loan repayments means for Texas students - April 6, 2022
- SBA loans aren’t just for businesses, FEMA says - April 6, 2022