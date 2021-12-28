MAS Financial Services on Tuesday announced that it has entered into a strategic co-lending partnership with Bank of Maharashtra for lending to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME).
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- MAS Financial Services announces co-lending partnership with Bank of Maharashtra for MSME Loans - December 28, 2021
- MAS Financial announces strategic partnership with Bank of Maharashtra for MSME loan - December 28, 2021
- Neef loans demand increased in 2021 - December 28, 2021