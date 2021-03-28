Beacon Hill Roll Call records the votes of local representatives and senators from the week of March 22 to 26. HELP BUSINESSES AND WORKERS The House, 157-0, and Senate 40-0, approved and sent to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Massachusetts legislature unanimous on aid for businesses and workers
Beacon Hill Roll Call records the votes of local representatives and senators from the week of March 22 to 26. HELP BUSINESSES AND WORKERS The House, 157-0, and Senate 40-0, approved and sent to …