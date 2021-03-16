State Senators signaled they will soon take up a bill that would save small businesses $130 million in taxes owed on forgiven Paycheck Protection Program loans and, for a fourth time this year, passed …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Massachusetts Senate could soon waive taxes on forgiven PPP loans, again advances sweeping climate bill
State Senators signaled they will soon take up a bill that would save small businesses $130 million in taxes owed on forgiven Paycheck Protection Program loans and, for a fourth time this year, passed …