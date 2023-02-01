Anticipating a continued rise in energy costs for Rhode Island businesses, Gov. Daniel J. McKee in his recently released budget proposal includes an additional $5 million for a loan program to assist …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- McKee proposes additional $5M for small businesses energy upgrade program - February 1, 2023
- Noviti Finance has entered Poland and started providing business loans to Polish companies - February 1, 2023
- These Entrepreneurs Get the Whole Community Involved in Funding Their Small Businesses - February 1, 2023