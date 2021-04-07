Loan and grant programs created by Mecklenburg County last year to help small businesses cope with the Covid-19 pandemic have mostly wrapped up after distributing $7 million to 420 local companies.
Mecklenburg County business-relief programs awarded $7 million over past year
