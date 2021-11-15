Black women run businesses not only get approved for loans at rates 20% lower than men but also receive significantly smaller loan amounts as well. For Dr. Roshawnna Novellus, a fintech and investing …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Labor pains, supply-chain struggles hitting small businesses hard - November 15, 2021
- Meet The Founder Who Has Helped Women-Owned Businesses Secure Over $14 Million In Funding - November 15, 2021
- UA report maps out funding options for startups and small businesses - November 15, 2021