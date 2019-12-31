which has the ability to provide Lake County businesses U.S. Small Business Administration 504 financing — up to $5 million — at a below-market rate by lowering fees and closing costs. These loans may …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Mentor Economic Assistance Corp. again offering lower-cost small-business loans - December 30, 2019
- DBS Group Dragging As Rates And Slow Loan Growth Weigh On Near-Term Growth - December 30, 2019
- Small business sentiment slides in July-September - December 30, 2019