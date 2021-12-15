Michigan legislators late Tuesday passed a $1.5 billion bill with state incentives to land major business projects, including an electric vehicle battery factory that General Motors wants to build in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Michigan lawmakers OK $1.5B in business incentives, relief - December 15, 2021
- Online PSB Loans raises Rs 50 crore from HDFC Holdings, TransUnion - December 15, 2021
- Thursday: Join us for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) refresher with SBA ahead of the application deadline - December 14, 2021