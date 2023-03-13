The DOJ said that both organizations knew or should have known that the organizations were considered ineligible for loans under the Paycheck Protection Program.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Michigan non-profits ‘should have known’ they were ineligible for loans, must repay $225K - March 13, 2023
- What is a startup business loan? How does it work? - March 13, 2023
- SBA Disaster Loan Outreach Centers to Close in - March 13, 2023