Load Error The PPP was originally created under the CARES Act to provide cash-flow assistance to small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Under the program, eligible borrowers could apply …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Michigan Treasury: Forgiven Paycheck Protection Loans won’t be taxed
Load Error The PPP was originally created under the CARES Act to provide cash-flow assistance to small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Under the program, eligible borrowers could apply …