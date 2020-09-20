Michigan Women Forward, a Detroit-based nonprofit women’s advocacy organization, has long played a role in spurring business creation with various lending programs. Now it has begun the process of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- N.C small business loan program struggling to allocate all funding - September 20, 2020
- Michigan Women Forward plans enhanced small-business lending initiative as CDFI - September 20, 2020
- Small Businesses Need Rent Breaks. But Landlords Are in Crisis, Too. - September 19, 2020