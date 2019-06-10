Utkarsh Small Finance Bank (SFB) is targeting a loan book of Rs 7,000 crore … In assets, we still remain focused on our microfinance business. Even today, about 87-88% of our portfolio remains …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Microfinance, retail loan to drive our growth: Utkarsh Bank MD - June 10, 2019
- Millennial Small Business Owners Are 94% More Racially Diverse and 4% More Profitable Than Boomer Counterparts - June 10, 2019
- Seacoast Commerce Bank Announces the Hiring of Robert Anderson, SVP and SBA Business Development Officer, Richmond, VA - June 10, 2019