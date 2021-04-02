So far, nearly 1,100 businesses have applied through ECDI’s portal, and more than 380 loans have been closed and approved by the U.S. Small Business Administration. Another 700 are waiting approval.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Microlender ECDI helps small businesses secure $6M in latest PPP funding
So far, nearly 1,100 businesses have applied through ECDI’s portal, and more than 380 loans have been closed and approved by the U.S. Small Business Administration. Another 700 are waiting approval.