New data released by the bank shows that take-up of its Government-backed Start Up Loans among 25 to 40 year olds jumped by a third between March 2020 and March this year, while demand among …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- Millennials and Generation Z turn to Government-backed loans to start businesses during pandemic - May 18, 2021
- Start Up Loans set to unlock the potential of NI entrepreneurs - May 18, 2021
- Farms in downtown Orlando? Some residents receive bills for CARES Act loans they didn’t apply for - May 17, 2021