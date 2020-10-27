Nearly $3.4 million in loans have already been distributed to local small businesses through DeKalb County’s . Another $2.7 million is in the pipeline and expected to be handed out soon.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- PPP Loan Forgiveness: SBA Offers Relief for Small Loan Recipients - October 27, 2020
- Millions distributed through DeKalb small business relief program - October 27, 2020
- SBA giving out disaster loans for storm damage last Halloween - October 27, 2020