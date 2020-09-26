Invest Atlanta is extending $2 million in loans – up to $50,000 each – to small businesses, with $1 million earmarked for the West End.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Millions in low-interest lifeline loans now available to help keep West End small businesses open - September 26, 2020
- CrowdStrike: The Opportunity That Is Small Business America - September 25, 2020
- Cincinnati small-business lender HCDC sees highest-ever loan volume - September 25, 2020