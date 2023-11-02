Gov. Janet Mills is seeking assistance from federal agencies to help businesses and nonprofits affected by last week’s mass shooting in Lewiston. Mills is asking the Small Business Administration to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Mills asks SBA for assistance for businesses affected by shooting - November 2, 2023
- Amazon unveils buy now, pay later option from Affirm for small business owners - November 2, 2023
- Loans up to $250,000 available for Nevada small businesses through ‘Battle Born’ program - November 2, 2023