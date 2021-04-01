Minneapolis businesses struggling to survive inside the area known as George Floyd Square could soon get monetary help from the city. The Business, Inspections, Housing and Zoning Committee has …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Minneapolis officials want to offer $1 million in forgivable loans to businesses inside George Floyd Square
Minneapolis businesses struggling to survive inside the area known as George Floyd Square could soon get monetary help from the city. The Business, Inspections, Housing and Zoning Committee has …