Small lenders that cater to underserved communities are warning the Trump administration that they won’t be ready for Monday’s restart of the Paycheck Protection Program.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- Minority-focused lenders press SBA to delay small business loan launch - January 8, 2021
- Small businesses are in crisis — here’s how Isabel Guzman can make a difference as SBA chief - January 8, 2021
- Second stimulus act revives PPP loans: Here’s when applications open for small business COVID-19 relief. - January 8, 2021