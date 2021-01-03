Thousands of minority-owned small businesses were at the end of the line in the government’s coronavirus relief program as many struggled to find banks that would accept their applications or were …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Minority-owned companies waited months for coronavirus relief loans, data shows
Thousands of minority-owned small businesses were at the end of the line in the government’s coronavirus relief program as many struggled to find banks that would accept their applications or were …