NEW YORK (AP) — Thousands of minority-owned small businesses were at the end of the line in the government’s coronavirus relief program as many struggled to find banks that would accept …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- Minority-owned companies waited months for loans, data shows - January 3, 2021
- California small businesses to receive additional $500M in economic relief - January 3, 2021
- What we know about the new PPP loans for small businesses - January 3, 2021