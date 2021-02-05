Minority-owned U.S. small businesses reported much weaker financial conditions than the average in a survey from the Federal Reserve, which highlighted “stark differences by race and ethnicity” in the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- Minority-Owned Small Businesses Struggled to Access Credit in 2020 - February 5, 2021
- Wells Fargo giving $1.5 million in funding to help small businesses - February 4, 2021
- Businesses could face tougher challenges in getting second PPP loan - February 4, 2021