MK Decision (MK), a family-founded FinTech, launched its strategic partnership with Kairos Digital Commerce Consulting, a technology and data matchmaking firm, to strengthen …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- MK Decision and Kairos Disrupt the Market by Pairing Community Financial Institutions with Digital Account Opening and Loan Origination - August 31, 2021
- PaisaDukan rolls out small ticket loans for rural women - August 31, 2021
- Federal disaster loans now available to Louisiana businesses and residents - August 31, 2021