Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says the U.S. should consider forgiveness for “all the small loans” provided under the Paycheck Protection Program during the coronavirus pandemic. He spoke before …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Mnuchin Says U.S. Should Weigh Forgiving ‘Small’ PPP Loans - July 17, 2020
- Mnuchin Says U.S. Should Consider Forgiving ‘Small’ PPP Loans - July 17, 2020
- Mnuchin Calls for Forgiving PPP Loans to Smallest Businesses - July 17, 2020