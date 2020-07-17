The federal government should weigh forgiving all “small” loans provided under the Paycheck Protection Program during the coronavirus pandemic, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Mnuchin Says U.S. Should Weigh Forgiving ‘Small’ PPP Loans - July 17, 2020
- Mnuchin Says U.S. Should Consider Forgiving ‘Small’ PPP Loans - July 17, 2020
- Mnuchin Calls for Forgiving PPP Loans to Smallest Businesses - July 17, 2020