Seven months after the coronavirus pandemic upended life, downtown Baltimore businesses still are struggling. In much of downtown, office workers and college students have not returned, people won’t …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Months into pandemic, exodus of Baltimore office workers leaves void for downtown’s small businesses - October 16, 2020
- Treasury Department Encouraged Banks to Prioritize Existing Customers for PPP Loans, Democratic Report Says - October 16, 2020
- Small Business, Big Mission: Mapping small business lending disparities in Jefferson County - October 16, 2020