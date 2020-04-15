As of Monday, $247.5 billion in PPP loans had been approved across the U.S., more than two-thirds of the total allotted by Congress to the program.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- More than $1B in PPP loans coming to New Mexico small businesses as the federal money dries up - April 15, 2020
- BBJ to host virtual event on emergency COVID-19 lending options for small businesses and nonprofits – including PPP - April 15, 2020
- Nearly $4 billion in PPP loans made to Alabama businesses, but the money is running out - April 15, 2020