The federal government squandered more than $200 billion in its rush to prop up small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a government watchdog report.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- More than $200 billion in pandemic relief squandered, says government watchdog report - June 27, 2023
- Pittsburgh woman charged in $14 million COVID business loan fraud - June 27, 2023
- Top House Republican slams Small Business Administration after IG admits twice as much COVID loan fraud - June 27, 2023