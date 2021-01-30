PPP loans were created to help businesses stay afloat and their workforce employed during the pandemic. As of January 29, more than $349 million in loans have been approved by the Small Business …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
More than $349 Million in PPP loans approved in second round
PPP loans were created to help businesses stay afloat and their workforce employed during the pandemic. As of January 29, more than $349 million in loans have been approved by the Small Business …