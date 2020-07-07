Fast food restaurants, medical offices and legal firms were among the thousands of North Texas companies that pulled in at least $6.2 billion in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- More than $6.2 billion to 15,000-plus businesses: New data shows which D-FW firms raked in PPP loans - July 6, 2020
- Kanye West, West Virginia’s Governor Jim Justice And 13 Other Billionaires’ Businesses Got PPP Loans - July 6, 2020
- As Americans Avoided Restaurants And Doctors’ Offices, Those Businesses Got Loans - July 6, 2020