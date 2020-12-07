Kate Rogers reports that the top 5 percent of companies received more than half the money doled out in PPP loans. Top industries receiving those loans include restaurants, physicians’ offices, lawyers …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- More than 600 companies got the maximum $10M in PPP loans, disadvantaging small businesses - December 6, 2020
- Tom Brady Got A Huge PPP Loan? NFL Legend Paid For TB12 Sports Company - December 6, 2020
- Small businesses frequent targets of pandemic loan scams - December 6, 2020