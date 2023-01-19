Fixed Deals Proliferate Around 5% Mark Mortgage rates continue to nudge down, in welcome news for borrowers, writes Jo Thornhill. Here’s our …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Mortgages Update: Rates Trimmed As Lenders Battle For New Business - January 19, 2023
- Commercial Loan Losses Just Rose 159% at Bank of America. Is This a Red Flag? - January 19, 2023
- Lenders expect default rates on loans to households and businesses to increase - January 19, 2023