The Opportunity Machine in Lafayette is offering free workspaces for small business owners who have been displaced because of Hurricane Ida. They are also offering …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Small businesses can get $2 million disaster loans, with more time to pay them back. - September 10, 2021
- Moving Acadiana Forward: Opportunity Machine opens doors to displaced business owners - September 9, 2021
- Bad Credit Loans With Guaranteed Approval: Top 3 Services Reviewed - September 9, 2021