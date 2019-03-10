MPs direct CBK to control digital lenders loan rates

Their entry was in response to a rise in demand for quick loans and the freeze in commercial bank lending to individuals and small business that followed the 2016 capping of interest rates. The lender…
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Legislature seeks more state financing for local businesses | Rock Hill Herald - March 9, 2019
- 5 startup mistakes every small business person should avoid - March 9, 2019
- China Feb new bank loans fall but policy support still on track - March 9, 2019